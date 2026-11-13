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Top 5 Features Consumers Want in Reloadable Prepaid Cards
By PaymentsJournal,9 days ago
General-purpose reloadable prepaid cards offer consumers a flexible alternative to traditional checking accounts, debit cards, and credit cards. With the ability to make purchases, withdraw cash, and manage everyday expenses, these cards can appeal to consumers seeking convenient payment options without the need for a conventional banking relationship. However, not...