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The Outer Worlds 2 DLC Gets a Livestream With Boyarsky and Cain
By Stacy Atkins,12 days ago
In 2019 you woke up aboard the colony ship Hope, decades behind schedule, with a whole colony leaning on your choices. That was the first Outer Worlds, and Leonard Boyarsky and Tim Cain were part of the team behind it. Now they’re coming back for a chat. Obsidian Entertainment announced on Thursday, November 12 that it’s hosting a livestream with a closer look at the upcoming DLC for The Outer Worlds 2.
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