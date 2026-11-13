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Curtis, Rosen Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Help Servicemembers at Remote Utah Installations Cover Commuting Costs
10 days ago
WASHINGTON—U.S. Senators John Curtis (R-UT) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV), members of the Foreign Relations Committee, introduced bipartisan legislation to help servicemembers stationed at remote installations, including Utah’s Dugway Proving Ground and Tooele Army Depot, cover transportation costs. The Transportation Relief for Servicemembers at Remote and Isolated Locations Act would provide a transportation allowance for servicemembers who face long commutes because affordable housing and essential services are scarce near their duty stations.