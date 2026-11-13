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The Magic of ‘The Nutcracker’ Comes to South Florida This December with Two Spectacular Holiday Performances
By Sharon Aron Baron,11 days ago
The magic of the holiday season is coming to South Florida as The Art of Classical Ballet and North Broward Preparatory School join together to present The Nutcracker, a beloved Christmas tradition filled with enchanting music, beautiful costumes, and the timeless wonder of classical ballet. For two performances only, on...