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Toledo unions learn how many members face layoffs in 2027 budget
By Shaun Hegarty,12 days ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some city of Toledo unions are learning how many of their members will be laid off as the city crafts its 2027 budget. Leaders from the fire department union told the station Friday that the department is losing 11 firefighters. At least four will be laid off from administrative roles, and about 21 people will be moved out of office roles to the line, the leaders said.