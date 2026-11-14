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No. 4 UConn men’s basketball skates past Ohio State, 84-68
By Dan Madigan,12 days ago
The Huskies fought off an Ohio State comeback to get to 4-0. UConn men’s basketball took Ohio State’s best shot in Hartford, but managed to hold on and eventually pull away for a comfortable victory. The Buckeyes showed some fight as the Huskies dealt with foul trouble in the first half, but UConn’s talent eventually was too much as they ran off with an 84-68 victory to get to 4-0 on the seaosn.