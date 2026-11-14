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Flyers at Wilmington International Airport react to delays, cancellations after FAA ground stop
By Bryan Alonso,12 days ago
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Travelers at Wilmington International Airport faced hours of delays and cancellations Friday after a Federal Aviation Administration ground stop disrupted flights nationwide. The ground stop began around 4 p.m. after a communications problem at air traffic control centers, leaving thousands of travelers waiting for updates...
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