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‘Darvin Ham Would’ve Slept for 3 Days,’ ‘Coach Is a Psycho Worker, Love It’ — Lakers Fans React to JJ Redick’s ‘21-Page’ ‘Audit’ of Team’s Performance
By Michael Macasero,12 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick used the team's three-day break to take a closer look at its 11-2 start. Before Friday's practice, Redick walked the team through a 21-page review that focused on what has worked so far and where the Lakers still need to improve, despite sitting atop the Western Conference.