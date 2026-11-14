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"J-Kidd ain't doing it alone" – Kenyon Martin explains why he left Nets after being lowballed with $66M offer
By John Jefferson Tan,11 days ago
The New Jersey Nets enjoyed their most successful period in years after acquiring Jason Kidd in 2001. With Kidd running the offense, Kenyon Martin emerged as one of the team's most important pieces, bringing athleticism, physicality and scoring to a team that reached two consecutive NBA Finals. Martin was the...