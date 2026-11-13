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Philadelphia Forum Explores Diagnostic Delays and Biologic Sequencing in Myasthenia Gravis
9 days ago
At a NeurologyLive Clinical Forum in Philadelphia, Chafic Karam, MD, chief of neuromuscular medicine at Penn Medicine, discussed treatment sequencing in myasthenia gravis. On October 6, 2026, NeurologyLive convened a Clinical Forum in Philadelphia bringing together neuromuscular specialists to discuss the evolving treatment landscape for generalized myasthenia gravis (MG). The program was led by Chafic Karam, MD, chief of the Neuromuscular Division and professor of clinical neurology at Penn Medicine, who framed the evening around a question the field still has not settled.