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RV Emergency Kit: What Every Family Should Pack
By The Mom Trotter,11 days ago
We were halfway across a quiet stretch of highway in the desert, miles from the nearest town, when our tire blew. The sound was so loud Aiden screamed. Sly pulled over safely, and we all sat there for a second, hearts pounding. There was no cell signal. It was hot. And the sun was going down. That afternoon, our RV emergency kit went from “something I put together because I am a planner” to “the best thing I ever packed.” We had water, snacks, a first aid kit, flares, tools, a flashlight, and a satellite messenger to call for help. What could have been a scary night turned into a long but manageable afternoon.
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