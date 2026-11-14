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New body camera footage reveals details of UGA student’s fall from apartment window
By Justin Berger,12 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A University of Georgia senior was dancing with friends before she fell from her eighth-floor apartment window in September, a roommate told police in recently obtained body-camera footage. Apartment security camera video captured Kristin Sargent falling, with the window screen following her. The...