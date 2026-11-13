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Living in an RV in Winter: How Our Family Does It
By The Mom Trotter,11 days ago
Our first winter in the RV, I woke up at three in the morning because my nose was cold. Not chilly. Cold. The furnace had run out of propane in the middle of the night, the temperature outside had dropped into the teens, and our little home on wheels was turning into a refrigerator. Sly bundled up, went out with a flashlight, and swapped the tank while I piled every blanket we owned on top of Aiden. By breakfast, we were warm again and laughing about it. But that night taught us something important: living in an RV in winter is absolutely possible, but it takes preparation.