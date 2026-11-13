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Don’t wait for the bad days: Rethinking quality-of-life assessment for senior pets
9 days ago
Quality-of-life scales aren’t just for end-of-life decisions. Starting them early can help veterinary teams catch changes and plan care sooner. November is Senior Pet Month, which offers veterinary teams an opportunity to evaluate how they care for aging patients and identify areas for improvement. One area worth reconsidering is not necessarily which tools are being used but when they are introduced.