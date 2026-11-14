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Rancocas Valley scores early and often, defense stifles Old Bridge in Central Jersey Group 5 final
11 days ago
Old Bridge and Rancocas Valley meet for the coin toss in the Central Jersey Group 5 final on November 13, 2026 at Lombardi Field in Old Bridge. (Photo: Mike Pavlichko) On a light rainy night at Lombardi Field in Old Bridge, second-seed Rancocas Valley and the top-seeded Knights traded three-and-outs on the first two possessions of the Central Jersey Group 5 championship game.
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