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Fourth-seeded Passaic Tech downs third-seeded Phillipsburg for second straight North 2, Group 5 crown
12 days ago
That’s how Passaic Tech’s 15th-year head coach Matt Demarest described Friday night’s North Jersey Section 2, Group 5 final between the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (9-3) and third-seeded Phillipsburg at Maloney Field. And he meant both teams. In a physical, twisting-and-turning slugfest, Passaic Tech outlasted the Stateliners (8-3) 21-10,...