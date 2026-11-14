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DEC, NYSERDA agency heads lead New York delegation at UN Climate Change Conference
By Tom Eschen,12 days ago
Why is the U.S. not sending an official delegation to the 2026 UN Climate Change Conference?. New York State DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton and President and CEO of NYSERDA Doreen Harris spoke with CBS6's Tom Eschen on location from Türkiye, where the two State officials are taking part in the 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference.
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