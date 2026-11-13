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Beyond the glucose curve: Following cats on SGLT2 inhibitors
11 days ago
Patient selection and safety guide the choice between insulin and an oral SGLT2 inhibitor for cats newly diagnosed with diabetes. Kelly Cairns, DVM, MS, DACVIM (SAIM), explains how safety and patient selection shape the decision to start a cat with diabetes on an oral SGLT2 inhibitor, and which patients make strong candidates. She also shares why the monitoring plan looks different than it does with insulin, and what that distinction means for primary care teams.