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Carl Cox Receives OBE at Windsor Castle
By Martina Vargas,9 days ago
Prince William honored Carl Cox for his contributions to music and nearly 50 years of influence on the global electronic music scene. After almost five decades of bona fide DJing and producing, gracing thousands of decks and dancefloors around the world, and building a career that has helped shape the sound and culture of electronic music, Carl Cox has added yet another accolade to a remarkable career. The British artist officially received an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), presented by Prince William during a ceremony at Windsor Castle on November 10.