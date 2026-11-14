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Oxford advances while Lafayette falls in first round of playoffs
By Jake Thompson,12 days ago
The first round of the Class 7A and 5A playoffs started on Friday. For Oxford and Lafayette it was a night of different results and heartbreak for one team. After suffering a tough loss on the road at Starkville to close out the regular season last week the Chargers bounced-back, eliminating Horn Lake with a 28-7 win to advance to the second round.