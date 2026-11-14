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Huntingtown Defeats Northern 35-16 To Advance To 2A State Quarterfinal
By Zachary Kimmel,12 days ago
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — Huntingtown High School defeated Northern High School 35-16 in a Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Class 2A second round matchup Friday night, using a strong second-half performance to advance to the quarter finals. The Hurricanes previously defeated the Patriots 24-16 in October. Friday’s victory...
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