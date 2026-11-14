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Syracuse Mets Announce 2nd Annual Holiday Homestand
11 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Mets Holiday Homestand returns for the second time on Thursday, December 10, from 5:30–8:30 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. The free event will feature festive lights, a holiday market of local small businesses, the Syracuse Mets traditional garage sale and act as a food drive benefiting the Food Bank of Central New York. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to help support local families during the holiday season.