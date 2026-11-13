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AviaGames Adopts Visa Direct for Payouts
By Kevin Woodward,8 days ago
Following an integration with Global Payments Inc., AviaGames Inc., a skills-based mobile-game developer, is making it easier for U.S. Visa cardholders to receive payouts. San Francisco-based AviaGames says the Global Payments integration gives eligible U.S. players the ability to receive payouts directly to their eligible Visa cards, a service that is available now. Visa Direct is the payment network’s real-time payments service. Global Payments is providing the infrastructure to enable the payouts.