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Boulder’s First Snow Is Coming: Plan a Cozy Night In on a Budget
By John Mali,12 days ago
The first snowy evenings in Boulder have a way of changing plans. A quick drink downtown suddenly sounds less appealing once the temperature drops, the sidewalks start looking slick and the idea of finding parking loses whatever charm it had earlier in the day. By the time the light disappears behind the Flatirons, staying home can feel less like cancelling and more like choosing the better option. The good news is that a decent night in does not need to turn into another expensive evening. It is surprisingly easy to spend a lot without leaving the house once delivery fees, a movie rental and a few impulse purchases get involved, but none of that is really necessary. Boulder already does most of the atmosphere for you once winter arrives. The rest can be built around what is already in the kitchen, what is already paid for and whatever people actually feel like doing once dinner is over.
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