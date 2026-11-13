undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NEMCC Basketball Falls to Ranger 87-69 in Classic Finale
By Jon R Myers,11 days ago
BOONEVILLE, Miss. — NEMCC basketball closed out its home tournament with a second straight loss Friday afternoon, falling 87-69 to Ranger College on the final day of the Bonner Arnold Classic in Booneville. The Northeast Mississippi Community College Tigers, who started the season with four wins in a row, are now 4-2. The game tipped off at 4 p.m. at Bonner Arnold Coliseum. The numbers below come from the official box score posted by the college’s athletics department shortly after the final horn.