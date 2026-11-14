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Urinary catheters in the emergency department: a prospective audit to improve quality control
By Nikita R Bhatt,12 days ago
The best way to prevent urinary catheter related complications is to avoid unnecessary insertions of catheters and removing the catheters when they are no longer necessary. Previous studies have shown 47% documentation rate of urinary catheter (UC) insertion in the Emergency Department (ED) and have found one-sixth of patients in the ED have no indication for UC insertion. The aim of this audit was to record the indications and documentation of UC insertion in the ED and to propose an intervention to improve the quality of these processes.