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The Hidden Dangers of Local AI Models: A 2026 Perspective
9 days ago
We once hailed local AI as the bastion of privacy. Download a model, run it on your own hardware, and rest easy knowing your data isn’t leaving home. But as we look towards 2026, the real concern has shifted. It’s no longer about what data leaves your machine, but about what a stranger’s file can prompt your machine to do. Suddenly, local AI doesn’t feel quite as secure, does it?