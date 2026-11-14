undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Boston Blue's [Spoiler] Recalls Past Suicide Attempt in Emotional Reveal
12 days ago
Boston Blue‘s newest episode took an emotional turn when a main character revealed a past suicide attempt. During the Friday, November 13, episode of the CBS series, Sean Reagan (Mika Amonsen) and Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner) searched for a fellow officer, whom they believed was a risk to himself. They were able to talk him down after Sean revealed his own mental health challenges. He specifically recalled struggling with suicidal ideation after his mother's death and how a past attempt had pushed him to address his issues.