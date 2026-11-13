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Nationwide ground stop affects Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport
By Jen Clancey,11 days ago
Editor’s note: This is a developing story. EBS will provide updates as we receive them. Updated Nov. 13 at 8 p.m.: The FAA is allowing flight to resume Friday evening, according reporting by AP News. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that outages of the U.S. air traffic control system were caused by an “overload of an old, analog system,” stated the article.