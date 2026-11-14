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Arkansas Uses Late Free Throws to Beat Pine Bluff 95-90
By Via Arkansas Razorbacks,,11 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball squeaked out a 95-90 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday night inside Bud Walton Arena. The Hogs led by as many as 24 points but the Lady Lions outscored the Razorbacks 36-20 in the fourth quarter. Arkansas used clutch free throws, mainly from senior guard Jianna Morris, to seal the win. Morris finished 10-10 from the line and overall the Hogs shot 84.4% (27-32). Up Next The Razorbacks will play on the road for the first time at Little Rock on Monday, Nov. 16. For more information on Arkansas women’s basketball, follow @RazorbackWBB on social...
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