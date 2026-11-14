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Same Same But Different Opens Final Fan Investment Round Following $780K Campaign
By Press Release,12 days ago
Same Same But Different (SSBD) has opened the final community round of its WeFunder campaign, giving fans one last opportunity to become equity owners in the independent festival. Its first investment round brought more than 100 fans into the ownership group, raising over $780,000 and helping fund new initiatives, including a major change to the festival’s ticketing model that has already delivered savings for attendees.