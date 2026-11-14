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Jefferson Forest breaks open tight game, routs John Handley 56-14
By WSET Staff,12 days ago
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Jefferson Forest pulled away after a close first half and rolled past John Handley in a lopsided playoff win. The game was tight early, with John Handley tying it at 14 on a quarterback keeper in the second quarter. Jefferson Forest answered right back to regain a 21-14 lead, then extended the advantage before halftime when Jack Lee went up high for a touchdown catch to make it 28-14 at the break.