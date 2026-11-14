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Glenvar blanks James River 24-0 for playoff win
By WSET Staff,12 days ago
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Glenvar shut out James River, using a strong third-quarter surge to advance to the next round of the playoffs. In the third quarter, Glenvar quarterback Kipton Jones took the snap, looked downfield, and connected with Haden Henderson for a first down. Later, with Glenvar back on offense, Jones faked a handoff to Ranger Swanson and instead threw a touchdown pass to Garrison Burris to extend the lead.