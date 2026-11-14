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Tulsa football, soccer championship start times pushed back amid nationwide FAA travel disruptions
By News On 6,12 days ago
TULSA, Okla. - The University of Tulsa and the American Conference have announced new start times for Saturday’s soccer championship match and Tulsa’s football game against Florida Atlantic as teams continue to deal with travel disruptions caused by the nationwide FAA ground stop. The American Conference men’s soccer...