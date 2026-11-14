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Trout Unlimited and Shoshone National Forest Release Film Celebrating Restoration of North Fork Shoshone River and Protection of America’s First Ranger Station
By flyfishingtravel,11 days ago
Cody, WY – Earlier today, Trout Unlimited and Shoshone National Forest released a film celebrating the restoration of two miles of the North Fork Shoshone River near America’s first ranger station. Built in 1903, Wapiti Ranger Station was the first ranger station built at federal expense and is...
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