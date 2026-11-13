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The USL Young Player Best XI: Rising stars to know in every position
By John Morrissey,7 days ago
Over the last two weeks, the USL Championship and USL League One released their all-league lineups, but who’s got next? League One has already named its Young Player of the Year, and the Championship will follow in short order. Even so, there were dozens of budding stars that stood out in 2026 – enough to name an all-league lineup exclusively of U22 talents.