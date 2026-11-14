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"The Perfect Lie" Ratings Climb To New All-Time High As "Doctor X" Heads Into Finale At No. 1
By E Cha,12 days ago
MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” continues its upward trend in viewership!. On November 13, “The Perfect Lie” once again earned its highest viewership ratings yet, continuing its streak of gaining viewers with each new episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the fifth episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 2.7 percent, marking a new personal record for the show.