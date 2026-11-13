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Stigman accepts Alford plea, receives prayer for judgment
By admin,9 days ago
CHEROKEE, N.C.— In a judgment filed on Sept. 28 in Cherokee Tribal Court, Maxine Stigman, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), took an Alford plea for one count of contributing to the delinquency, undiscipline, neglect, or abuse of minors. An Alford plea means Stigman accepts the guilty verdict but maintains her innocence. Stigman entered a prayer for judgment for 24 months with Judge Barbara Parker residing.
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