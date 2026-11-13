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Intermountain suspends fixed-wing medical requests during FAA ground stop
By Jonathan May, KUTV,11 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Intermountain Health Flight & Ambulance Services adjusted flight operations in response to the nationwide FAA ground stop and disruption to air traffic control services. Helicopter medical requests operating under visual flight rules could continue after a safety evaluation, while fixed-wing requests were suspended until...