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Happy’s Place Season 3 Episode 4 Review: Everyone Wants More in ‘Love Birds’
12 days ago
Happy’s Place Season 3 Episode 4 “Love Birds” managed to find a perfect balance between humor and some serious commentary about moving on. Because Bobbie and Emmett are still on the outs after the way that their relationship imploded. That makes it so their interactions are a touch awkward when they see each other because they don’t want to hurt each other. But at this moment they can’t be together. So why not explore?
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