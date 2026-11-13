undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Where Americans Are Still Working From Home: State and Metro Rankings
By Marc Shorb,4 days ago
With high-profile return-to-office (RTO) mandates dominating headlines over the past few years, it’s easy to assume remote work is virtually dead. Statistics, however, show that’s not the case. In 2025, 12.9% of American workers worked mostly from home, down slightly from 13.3% in 2024 and 13.8% in 2023, and still more than double the pre-pandemic level of 5.7% in 2019.