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Quincy Elks host Hoop Shoot free-throw contest
By The Plumas Sun,11 days ago
Quincy Elks Lodge No. 1884 announces it is hosting the local Hoop Shoot free-throw contest Sunday, Nov. 15, at Feather River College. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. with the contest at 11. The event is free for boys and girls 8 to 13 years old and offers the chance for young basketball players to get their name in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.