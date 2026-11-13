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SDSU Names John Blanton Jr. Vice President for Research and Economic Development
By Ben Dylla,8 days ago
{KXLG - Brookings, SD} South Dakota State University has named John Blanton Jr. as its next vice president for research and economic development following a national search. Blanton currently serves as associate dean for research in SDSU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and director of the South Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station. He will begin his new role December 22nd, succeeding Daniel Scholl, who is retiring after more than 15 years with the university.