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Leon Thomas – Trophy
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,10 days ago
Leon Thomas returns with “Trophy,” his first new single since a Grammy season that brought six nominations and two wins. Released November 13, 2026, via EZMNY Records and Motown Records, the slow-burning R&B record pairs soulful melodies with lush, funk-inflected production and warm, classic-soul instrumentation. Produced by Freaky Rob and D. Phelps, the track explores a more intimate kind of victory, where the pursuit is just as rewarding as the prize. “Trophy” follows Thomas’ album MUTT, which has amassed more than 3.1 billion streams worldwide. He performs at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles on November 14, ahead of a Coachella appearance in April 2027.