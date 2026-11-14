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ET Lab promotes technology education
12 days ago
ET Lab Provides New Interactive Technology and Learning Experiences. Creighton’s Emerging Technologies Lab allows students to think creatively through collaborative projects and interactive learning experiences. The lab’s goal, according to Creighton’s Emerging Technologies Department, “is to help our campus community confidently integrate emerging tools into teaching, research and academic work today and into the future.”