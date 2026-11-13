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Michigan hunters will take to the woods this Sunday for the beginning of firearm deer season
By Michigan Public,10 days ago
Tens of thousands of hunters are expected to be out Sunday for the beginning of Michigan's annual firearm deer season. Since peaking in the 1990's, the number of licensed deer hunters in Michigan has fallen by about a third. One result of the declining number of hunters has been a rising deer herd in the state, especially in the Lower Peninsula.