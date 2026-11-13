undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shamarr Allen – Ratchet Jazz, Vol. 1
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Shamarr Allen puts a name to his sound on Ratchet Jazz, Vol. 1, the New Orleans trumpeter, vocalist and producer’s 11-track album, released April 24, 2026 on P.O.M.E. Music Group. Allen defines ratchet jazz on the cover itself — “where jazz meets turn up culture” — and the record plays exactly like that: Crescent City jazz and brass band tradition running head-on into funk, bounce, hip-hop and soul. The tracklist moves from the “Ratchet Jazz (Intro)” through “From the Moment I Saw You,” “67,” “Dance the Night Away,” “Dip Walk,” “Love Gone,” “Missing Kissing You” and “Just Breathe” before closing with “Toxic Traits.” Allen came up studying under New Orleans legends Leroy Jones, Joe Torregano and Clyde Kerr Jr., and built his name leading Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs from Frenchmen Street outward. Ratchet Jazz, Vol. 1 bottles that live-wire New Orleans energy into a studio statement — music rooted in the city’s heritage and built for its present.