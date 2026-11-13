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Wiz Khalifa – Cool
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Wiz Khalifa takes a stylistic turn on Cool, a new 14-track album released November 13, 2026. The Pittsburgh rapper’s latest project is billed across hip-hop, rock and indie, marking a shift in direction across its 14 songs. The album is framed by ‘Cool Intro’ at the top of the tracklist and ‘Cool Outro’ at the close, with songs including ‘Yiccen’ and ‘Roll Up and Smile’ early in the sequence and ‘Los Angeles Sky’ arriving near the end. Cool carries just one featured appearance across the whole project, keeping the focus on Wiz Khalifa himself for most of the running time. The album adds a new entry to a catalog that has made Wiz one of the most recognizable voices in modern hip-hop, and its release lands in one of the busiest November weeks of the year for rap albums. The full project is streaming below through the official player, in its complete released order from the intro through to the outro, so listeners can hear the direction Wiz Khalifa takes across all 14 tracks in one sitting.