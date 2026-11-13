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U2 – Carnaval De Luz
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
U2 return with Carnaval De Luz, a new 12-track album released November 13, 2026 on Island Records and produced by Jacknife Lee. It is the band’s 16th studio album and their first album of new material in nine years, ending one of the longest gaps between records in U2’s career. The album opens with ‘Go (Carnaval De Luz)’ and moves through ‘La Reina’ and ‘Street Of Dreams’ before ‘The Mirror Maker,’ which features Rosalía. Further into the sequence, ‘Superficiality’ and ‘If The World Is At War We Better Not Be’ keep the record moving, with ‘Silencio’ and ‘The Song Remains The Same?’ arriving in the second half. ‘Young Blood,’ ‘Wild Woman’ and ‘The Water Of The World?’ follow before the album closes with ‘Torn,’ featuring Dolly Parton. The two collaborations give the album a striking pair of bookends in its guest list: Rosalía midway through the tracklist and Parton bringing the record to its close. Produced by Jacknife Lee, Carnaval De Luz arrives as U2’s first full-length of new songs in nine years, a return that lands in a busy November release week and stands as the latest chapter in a catalog that stretches back more than four decades. The complete album is available below through the official streaming player, in its full released order, from the opening track through the Dolly Parton closing song.