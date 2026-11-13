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ATEEZ – GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
ATEEZ continue their Golden Hour series with GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6, the group’s 15th mini album, released November 13, 2026 at 2 PM KST. The five-track project is led by the title track ‘UP’ and also includes ‘ANEMIA,’ ‘FAITH’ and ‘Hollow Victory,’ along with ‘Drip,’ the single released in advance of the project. The mini album arrives about five months after GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5, which was released in June, and continues the series the group began in 2024. ATEEZ introduced the release at a press conference in Seoul’s Gangnam district on November 12, in the group’s eighth year together, speaking about a more solid musical identity. The comeback also opens the road to the group’s next live chapter, the ATEEZ World Tour ZERO TO ALL, which begins at Inspire Arena in January 2027. GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6 is available in full below through the official streaming player, with all five tracks in their released order, from ‘ANEMIA’ through the closing song ‘Hollow Victory,’ for ATINY and new listeners alike.